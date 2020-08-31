 Skip to main content
Letter: A proposal
Letter: A proposal

Our politicians in Congress are like squabbling children on a playground. I have a simple solution to solve that problem of not getting along.

Get rid of the concept of "the other side of the aisle." Seat everyone alphabetically. That would encourage each member — whether Democrat or Republican — to be more apt to discuss opinions more amiably with each other.

Having them seated alphabetically, as we were seated as students in school, would encourage each of them to accept each other as to who they are and to recognize the value of their ideas and opinions.

Carl L. Berst

Washington, Iowa

 

