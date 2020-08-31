Letter: A proposal

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Our politicians in Congress are like squabbling children on a playground. I have a simple solution to solve that problem of not getting along.

Get rid of the concept of "the other side of the aisle." Seat everyone alphabetically. That would encourage each member — whether Democrat or Republican — to be more apt to discuss opinions more amiably with each other.

Having them seated alphabetically, as we were seated as students in school, would encourage each of them to accept each other as to who they are and to recognize the value of their ideas and opinions.

Carl L. Berst

Washington, Iowa

