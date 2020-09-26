Letter: A proven leader

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In November we have the chance to send a proven leader back to the U.S. Senate, Joni Ernst.

There is a lot mud being thrown by her opponent. When you see newspaper "quotes" that include only one or two words; when you see broadcasters you have never laid eyes on in commercials, this indicates the truth is being twisted. Her opponent talks a lot about dark money. Greenfield’s dark money allies are outspending Ernst by 3-1. Greenfield knows all about dark money, she lives in it.

Her opponent’s ads call the Payroll Protection Plan a "slush fund". Really? She opposes the vote that saved thousands of Iowa jobs?

Ernst is a proven leader. She is a combat veteran who led troops in Iraq. She made life and death decisions every day that affected hundreds of troops under her command and thousands in front line units that depended on her to keep them supplied. That kind of cool decision-making under the worst kind of pressure is what we need in the Senate.

Greenfield removed her private sector experience from her website. I don’t really hold failing in business against her, people do fail, but it isn’t a qualification to put her in the U.S. Senate.