Letter: A proven leader

As a former 1st Ward alderman on the Bettendorf City Council who served with Lisa Brown, I stand firmly in her camp.

Lisa and I have had slightly different political views, yet we worked well together on many council committees to find solutions to best serve our community.

Lisa makes every effort to listen, learn and let people know they were heard. She knows her first obligation is to the well-being of all the citizens of Bettendorf, and she doesn’t take those responsibilities lightly.

Her processes are well reasoned and developed over years of service as an educator, dean of students, and through her service on park boards, the city council and League of Cities.

I especially remember our working together on two committees to help design Faye’s Field and selecting a new city attorney. Her experience with planning and building relationships was highly valued and essential to our positive outcomes.

She has deep connections with our Rotary Club. Together they have built relationships and networks for identifying and promoting critical skills and services needed to better our community. She has repeatedly demonstrated her leadership in making well-reasoned decisions to keep moving Bettendorf forward as we continue to grow into more of a premiere city.