Letter: A proven leader

I urge my fellow Iowans to vote for Admiral Mike Franken for U.S. Senate in the Democratic primary election on June 2nd. Admiral Franken is a proven leader and will serve our state with distinction, effectiveness and honor.

Mike is a native of Sioux County in northwest Iowa. One of nine farm kids, hard work and service were values instilled and reinforced in him. He paid his way through college, working on the kill floor of the Sioux Preme Packing Co. for three years.

After college, he planned to serve our nation for a few years in our Navy. Those few years turned into a few decades — 36 years to be precise. He retired at the rank of vice admiral. At this pinnacle of leadership, he implemented our national defense posture. He also was responsible for ensuring congressional appropriations were properly addressed. How refreshing will it be to have a United States senator making appropriation decisions who has seen the process from the other side?

Mike is offering to serve our nation and our state again in the U.S. Senate. His priorities are strengthening health care, combating climate change and checking special interests and the dark money in our political process. He is a consensus builder and is beholden to no one. This is precisely the type of leadership Iowans need and deserve in the United States Senate.