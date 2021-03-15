Letter: A proven leader

I write this letter in support of Sangeetha Rayapati for mayor. She has proven leadership abilities which have been showcased as president of the Moline School Board. She has demonstrated her ability to be fiscally responsible through astutely managing the district's large budget as well as hiring appropriate and well-qualified people for much-needed vacated positions.

Under our current mayor, the city has lost 16 well-established and experienced staff, leaving a gap of inestimable knowledge and leadership. Sangeetha recognizes the value of all residents in this community and has acted upon it by creating the Community Conversation series to allow us a welcoming forum in which to provide input, share ideas, and address community issues. She has also assisted in enhancing aesthetics of our city through supporting significant projects for several district schools.

She appears to want and have the capability to be a leader who unites by repairing fractured city employee relationships, filling much needed positions rather than outsourcing services, and saving the city, and ultimately, us taxpayers money.