Letter: A public trust

My antenna raised when the news broke that a hedge fund, Alden Global Capital, was potentially taking over Lee Enterprises. Let me first state that I am a firm believer in capitalism and a mixed-based economy.

I am also a huge proponent of local newspapers, local media outlets, and the journalists that work for them. A newspaper and its journalists are a public trust, and they shed light and share stories the public needs to know. Good journalism and the professionals that specialize in this craft are essential to the communities where they live and work. No, we will not always agree with what they write or the published content. However, they are often spot on with the coverage and information we need to base our opinions. Journalists are storytellers, and they are required to advance our QC story further.

Lee Enterprises is an incredible community partner and has been for decades. Engaged and supportive of many regional initiatives, events and philanthropic endeavors, they continue to be an important civic leader. Their leadership team wants the best for the Quad Cities region, and I believe this. And, as their business model adapts like all businesses, they will adjust.