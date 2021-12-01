 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: A public trust
editor's pick topical

Letter: A public trust

112221-qc-nws-alden-001

Lee Enterprises at 4600 E 53rd Street Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, in Davenport. On Monday, Alden Global Capital LLC proposed to purchase the Lee Enterprises Inc.

 MEG MCLAUGHLIN

My antenna raised when the news broke that a hedge fund, Alden Global Capital, was potentially taking over Lee Enterprises. Let me first state that I am a firm believer in capitalism and a mixed-based economy.

I am also a huge proponent of local newspapers, local media outlets, and the journalists that work for them. A newspaper and its journalists are a public trust, and they shed light and share stories the public needs to know. Good journalism and the professionals that specialize in this craft are essential to the communities where they live and work. No, we will not always agree with what they write or the published content. However, they are often spot on with the coverage and information we need to base our opinions. Journalists are storytellers, and they are required to advance our QC story further.

Lee Enterprises is an incredible community partner and has been for decades. Engaged and supportive of many regional initiatives, events and philanthropic endeavors, they continue to be an important civic leader. Their leadership team wants the best for the Quad Cities region, and I believe this. And, as their business model adapts like all businesses, they will adjust.

We need our local newspaper to thrive. We need good journalism and information to be shared with Quad Citizens. We continually need Lee Enterprises to be a civic leader in the region, and I am hopeful that whatever the outcome yields, this will continue to be the case.

Dave Herrell

President and CEO

Visit Quad Cities

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News