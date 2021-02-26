 Skip to main content
Letter: A question
Letter: A question

I am in the over-65 age group . I know that many in this vulnerable age group are waiting (im)patiently for their name to come up.

We know that risk is directly related to age.

My question: I, who have a Genesis primary care physician, am considerably older than many 65 year olds. It would seem to me rational, and not all that difficult, to start with those who are the oldest, with the greatest risk, (i.e., 90s, then older 80’s, then mid-80s, etc. ... you get the idea), and ending with those who just turned 65.

Why are we not doing this?

Randy Lewis, M.D.

Davenport

