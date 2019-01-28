I’m only writing this to encourage the motion picture folks to repeat the success. I don’t even like most movies and Linda Cook doesn’t need my opinion to rate this one, but "The Upside" gets a gold star and some of my time. I laughed in this movie and remarked on the way out that, "There was not a single "F" bomb (that I noticed) dropped to amuse the mentally challenged."
The writers, actors and director were so skilled in their talent that they absorbed my attention, entertained me and renewed my hope that the industry has something to offer humanity in years to come. Can you imagine acting a role wherein you could move nothing but your face? Or playing an ex-con in the world of the rich without spewing gutter language and prison attitudes? --and making it funny while poignant?
These guys did that. The romance bit wasn’t the best but the movie put me in the cast and left me in a better mood than I felt going in.
So, don’t take the kids, they will not get it. Don’t go yourself if you need caped crusaders, car crashes, thousands of gun shots and Zombies. If you just want to be a mature human being for a bit, try this.
Bill Wohlford
Bettendorf