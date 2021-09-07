Letter: A real goal

A real goal
A recent article (“Tyson Foods has plans to go green”; Sunday, Aug. 29) noted Tyson’s goal of “net-zero” greenhouse gas (GHG; including carbon dioxide, methane, nitrous oxide, and fluorocarbons) emissions by 2050.
“Net-zero” solutions to the climate crisis sound helpful, but they are grossly misleading.
Technically, “net-zero” describes the situation in which the planet as a whole is no longer building up GHGs in the atmosphere. Even that is insufficient; a decrease in atmospheric GHGs over time is needed.
When companies use “net-zero,” they mean that they are up to creative environmental accounting. By doing so, they avoid making real and lasting cuts to GHG emissions by either paying others to cut their GHG output (producing make-believe carbon credits in a zero-sum game) or betting on questionable carbon removal schemes with delayed theoretical benefits. Neither approach does what is needed now: real and significant cuts in GHG emissions. Kicking the can down the road is not a viable solution.
If accurate, Tyson’s desire to make an actual 30% cut to their GHG emissions by 2030 is a step in the right direction. However, Tyson’s goal should not be “net-zero” but as close as possible to “actual zero” emissions by 2050, if not sooner.
Francis Agnoli
Davenport
Misleading polls
Recently, two Gallup surveys on abortion indicate how mixed Americans are on the subject.
When asked if Roe v. Wade should be overturned, only 32% agreed and 58% disagreed. Ten percent could not decide.
Upon further questioning, only 32% believe that abortion should be legal in all circumstances; 67% disagree. Forty-eight percent of the 67% say abortion should be legal in certain circumstances while 19% say it should be illegal in all circumstances.
So, why do only one-third of Americans want Roe overturned? Because most of us falsely believe that Roe does not permit abortion on demand. But it does! And Gallup knows that.
Gallup admits that support for abortion falls off dramatically after the first trimester. One can surmise that the average American does not want an outright ban because that would make abortions during the early stages of pregnancy illegal. Hence, the reluctance to overturn Roe.
But the average American is also unhappy with totally unrestricted abortions, which is basically what Roe permits. No one can make an informed decision on any subject unless he/she has all the facts. Get a sonogram before your abortion and remove all doubt.
Mike Steffen
Moline
Not normal
Stop! Stop! Stop!
This is not normal.
It’s not only outrageous; it’s insane.
Mandates issued by Republican governors in 24 states overriding local mandates for using masks and getting vaccinated. That is, when both are effective in preventing the spread of COVID-19. These states, including Iowa, are experiencing greater surges in the virus spread than the surge of last year, before the vaccine was available.
The Republican message apparently is that as rugged individuals we can tough it out; we don’t need the big government to tell us what to do.
So, some are dying because of it or are living to regret their decision not to vaccinate or wear masks because the party has chosen a divisive message over a moral one. Medical systems are being overwhelmed with victims of this Republican irresponsibility and violence. The Iowa governor’s message on avoiding the virus has been weak to nonexistent, letting others of her party speak without comment; some directly stating the COVID-19 virus vaccine and masks are ineffective.
Republicans like to say this is a Christian country. Christians are taught to look out for and care for one another. From Reynolds, we’ve heard nothing. She would rather worry about government overreach and politics. Reynolds’ governorship is useless — by intent.
Dick Koos
Davenport