Letter: A real goal

A recent article (“Tyson Foods has plans to go green”; Sunday, Aug. 29) noted Tyson’s goal of "net-zero" greenhouse gas (GHG; including carbon dioxide, methane, nitrous oxide, and fluorocarbons) emissions by 2050.
"Net-zero" solutions to the climate crisis sound helpful, but they are grossly misleading.
Technically, "net-zero" describes the situation in which the planet as a whole is no longer building up GHGs in the atmosphere. Even that is insufficient; a decrease in atmospheric GHGs over time is needed.
When companies use "net-zero," they mean that they are up to creative environmental accounting. By doing so, they avoid making real and lasting cuts to GHG emissions by either paying others to cut their GHG output (producing make-believe carbon credits in a zero-sum game) or betting on questionable carbon removal schemes with delayed theoretical benefits. Neither approach does what is needed now: real and significant cuts in GHG emissions. Kicking the can down the road is not a viable solution.
If accurate, Tyson’s desire to make an actual 30% cut to their GHG emissions by 2030 is a step in the right direction. However, Tyson’s goal should not be "net-zero" but as close as possible to "actual zero" emissions by 2050, if not sooner.
Francis Agnoli
Davenport