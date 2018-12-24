Let’s have a real shutdown of the government. The way it works now is essential people still work and get paid later and those furloughed get paid later as well.
Those of us that remember the Caterpillar plant closing know that people are out of a job and go on unemployment. A real full-blown shutdown would close the following departments with the following consequences: Agriculture: Farmers don’t get their money and we have no food inspectors. Commerce: We have no one creating jobs. Justice: the federal courts are shut down. Homeland Security; no border security, no TSA, no customs, no emergency management and no anti-terrorism. Interior: no federal land management or natural resources management. State: no foreign affairs or immigration. Transportation: no infrastructure management. Treasury: no tax collections, no payments like Social Security or Medicare. Housing and Urban Development: no help with housing needs.
Wouldn’t all this be great right before the holidays? How long would the American public tolerate this before they actually did something? My best guess is two days. The government either needs to do it all the way or not at all.
Matthew Kabel
Davenport