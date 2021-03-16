Letter: A rebuttal

As local alumni, we are disappointed in the negative press received by Western Illinois University-Quad-Cities because of incorrect statements made by Moline’s mayor.

The mayor indicates this semester’s enrollment is 168 students, smaller than the enrollment of an elementary school. The enrollment at WIU-QC is around 1,000 students.

Almost 50% of high school graduates are going out-of-state for college. Illinois’ recent two-year budget impasse delayed funding for universities and caused already declining enrollment to plummet.

The mayor is accusing WIU of walking away from the development of property west of the campus. From the beginning, WIU was clear that any development was to be by the private sector. This failure was that of developers and the City of Moline, not WIU.

WIU is said to have rejected a donation for a performing arts center from the Bartlett Foundation. It was not rejected; rather, the foundation used those funds for a center at Moline High School.

Finally, WIU did not abandon a program funded by the Moline Foundation for high school students to pursue degrees in agriculture. The concept, supported by WIU and the foundation, had little interest, so after two years it was discontinued and the funds were returned.