The elections in November 2018 are essentially a vote about the policies (and aberrational behavior) of President Trump.
Vote in these elections to save our country from the damage he is doing.
Here are a few reasons why you should vote to end his destructive actions.
- Mr. Trump has not shown his tax reports. What is he hiding?
- He has used the office to enrich himself and his family in unethical and probably illegal ways.
- He has violated campaign finance laws as demonstrated on tape, recorded and released by his personal attorney, and confirmed in court.
- The biggest threat facing all humans is man-made global warming with extreme damage coming to all humans. Mr Trump has done nothing to help, but has tried to end the positive actions of the rest of the world.
- Mr. Trump is not “his brother’s keeper;” he actively preaches racism.
- For those who value the ten commandments, the first commandment, that no other god should stand in the place of the God of Israel and of Jesus, is the most sacred. Money and its power is clearly the god he serves.
- Without the first commandment the other nine are easily violated as Mr. Trump has demonstrated. Stealing, adultery and lying are of little concern to Mr. Trump. Evangelicals may finally take note.
Register now and vote.
Donald Moeller
Davenport