 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: A reliable presence
topical

Letter: A reliable presence

{{featured_button_text}}

I truly loved this quote from Rep. Cheri Bustos regarding the legacy of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg: "Many women speak of making sure others have a seat at the table, but Justice Ginsburg built the chairs in which we rest." And I believe Cheri has built a reliable presence for our area in Congress. She knows how to work across the aisle and build groups to tackle problems. She is fair-minded with an inclusive point of view. I like that she has a history in our area and has worked in our area before running for Congress. She fights for all of us. Re-elect Cheri Bustos for our 17th Congressional District.

Alice Traylor

Rock Island

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Greedy

On Sunday, Aug. 30, there was an article about the Iowa-American Water Company, with a headline that said, "Utilities Board sets rate-hike hearings."

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Liars

In 2016, Mitch McConnell held President Obama’s nomination for the Supreme Court hostage for 293 days. He used the excuse it was too close to …

Letters to the Editor

Letter: A reply

In reference to John Farral's Sept. 17 letter: If voting for President Trump makes my character no better than his, then voting for Joe Biden …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News