Letter: A reliable presence

I truly loved this quote from Rep. Cheri Bustos regarding the legacy of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg: "Many women speak of making sure others have a seat at the table, but Justice Ginsburg built the chairs in which we rest." And I believe Cheri has built a reliable presence for our area in Congress. She knows how to work across the aisle and build groups to tackle problems. She is fair-minded with an inclusive point of view. I like that she has a history in our area and has worked in our area before running for Congress. She fights for all of us. Re-elect Cheri Bustos for our 17th Congressional District.