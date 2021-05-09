Letter: A religion of no good

"Wokeness: A state of being aware, especially of social problems such as racism and inequality." (Cambridge Dictionary)

The woke generation consists of people who, instead of objectively viewing history, set their personal standard for judging everyone — except themselves. These actions benefit nobody.

Instead of doing things that benefit us or our society, they find fault whenever and wherever they wish. Absolutely everyone is a potential target for their demeaning doings. Everyone is vulnerable and you will, given time, eventually be their target. They leave a trail of destruction.

They have already targeted the likes of George Washington and Frederick Douglass, trying to negate their influence in history. Historical revisionism, if accepted, eviscerates the good historical events that lead to this point in time. Given their way, their anarchist intentions are actualized.

History actually happened. Not everyone or every event was good. Nevertheless, America has become the greatest and best nation in history. Demeaning us and our predecessors, wholesale, does nothing good. Wokeness is a religion where nothing good can happen. Allowing them to influence us bodes ill for you and your family and friends.