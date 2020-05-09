Letter: A remarkable man

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I would like to add to interesting article (May 4) by John Marx about Lauren Posten, recent recipient of the prestigious Dooley scholarship, for students planning to enter medical studies.

The Dooley scholarship is funded by the Neiswanger (Walter E.) Educational Foundation (also known as Neiswanger Educational Trust), set up in the Quad-Cities by Dr. Walter Neiswanger, who died about 15 years ago.

Dr. Neiswanger was a very generous donor to many causes, (theater, arts, Figge Art Museum) here in the Quad-Cities, supporting the arts as well as his scholarship. Self-effacing as he was, he named it the Dooley Scholarship in honor of Dr. Thomas Dooley, who Walter admired for his philanthropic work in Southeast Asia.

Having known and traveled with Walter, I think it proper that your readers know of his generosity. He was a remarkable man.

Randy Lewis, MD

Davenport

