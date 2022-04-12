 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical

Letter: A Republican inquisition

Letters logo

In 1835, the Catholic Church withdrew the works of Galileo from her Index of Prohibited Books. The man the church had broken prevailed over the most powerful institutions in history. And the church will have everlasting shame for its treatment of an aging genius. The Index was established during the Council of Trent, as part of the Catholic Counter-Reformation, and came to include seminal works of philosophy and science that are the jewels of western civilization.

The Inquisition could slow, but not arrest those expressions, and in Protestant countries the power of the state superceded the temporal power of the churches after 1648.

I see a new Republican Inquisition rising today, having banned books, expressions and conversations with which they are not "comfortable," especially regarding sexual identity or race. They have made teachers unwilling and vulnerable instruments of this obscenity. I have seen no empirical evidence for an objective and coherent rationale for these measures. This is anathema to democratic institutions and expression.

People are also reading…

Any thinking person is aware that doubting is the first step in the pursuit of truth. Science itself is a method of asking questions and following the results with critical examination of the results. This is the foundation of teaching.

I am reminded of a comment attributed to his accusers by Bertrand Russell after his rejection for a professorship at the City College of New York: "My friends and I have determined what is right in the world. Not only are you wrong, but you probably deserve to be punished.”

Kenneth Erwin

 Bettendorf

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Still open

Letter: Still open

I saw with utter disappointment that Deere & Company's factory in Russia remains open for business. Other companies like McDonald's, Coca …

Letter: A total win

Letter: A total win

The president’s age-related cognitive issues are compounding in a person with historically bad judgment. In Ukraine, President Joe Biden has a…

Letter: Goals

Letter: Goals

Republican politicians scramble to make us forget their backing of the disgraced former president as he promoted dictators, including Russian …

Letter: Wake up

Letter: Wake up

We moved here 33 years ago. Fixing streets comes up every year. Same old, same old story.

Letter: No proof

Letter: No proof

Where is the proof that transgender athletes will be better than non-transgender athletes? Do you really believe that a male athlete who is sa…

Letter: Tax cuts don't work

Letter: Tax cuts don't work

With the Iowa birthrate at a 100 year low and all economic sectors experiencing worker shortages, most Iowans agree that a top state priority …

Letter: No clothes

Letter: No clothes

Marcus Aurelius once said, "If anyone can show me and prove to me that I'm wrong in thought or deed I will gladly change. I seek the truth, by…

Letter: Vital to our community

Letter: Vital to our community

A real mess happened at a recent Scott County Board of Supervisors meeting. A proposal was brought to declare March "Scott County Essential Wo…

Letter: Play ball

Letter: Play ball

This week kicks off baseball for the Quad Cities River Bandits. It wasn’t too long ago that Major League Baseball threatened to eliminate over…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News