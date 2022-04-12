Letter: A Republican inquisition

In 1835, the Catholic Church withdrew the works of Galileo from her Index of Prohibited Books. The man the church had broken prevailed over the most powerful institutions in history. And the church will have everlasting shame for its treatment of an aging genius. The Index was established during the Council of Trent, as part of the Catholic Counter-Reformation, and came to include seminal works of philosophy and science that are the jewels of western civilization.

The Inquisition could slow, but not arrest those expressions, and in Protestant countries the power of the state superceded the temporal power of the churches after 1648.

I see a new Republican Inquisition rising today, having banned books, expressions and conversations with which they are not "comfortable," especially regarding sexual identity or race. They have made teachers unwilling and vulnerable instruments of this obscenity. I have seen no empirical evidence for an objective and coherent rationale for these measures. This is anathema to democratic institutions and expression.

Any thinking person is aware that doubting is the first step in the pursuit of truth. Science itself is a method of asking questions and following the results with critical examination of the results. This is the foundation of teaching.

I am reminded of a comment attributed to his accusers by Bertrand Russell after his rejection for a professorship at the City College of New York: "My friends and I have determined what is right in the world. Not only are you wrong, but you probably deserve to be punished.”

Kenneth Erwin

Bettendorf

