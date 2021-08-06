Letter: A reset is needed

Bam! We have a new local recreational marijuana facility license granted. Widespread gambling on all sports, whether pro or amateur, is commonplace and widely advertised on national television, along with unending pharmaceutical advertising. Yet, when it comes to promotion of legislation for healthcare reform, infrastructure rebuilding, and preservation of natural environment and human-created antiquities, battle lines are quickly drawn, and it takes years and years to get work done so that it benefits the populations of cities, towns and this entire great country.

Enforcement of beneficial legislation is too often lax, at best, if and when the job gets done.

When people have few financial resources they should not be goaded into spending them unwisely on gambling or drugs. Talk is cheap, action is not. America’s moral compass needs a giant reset to return our society to one which benefits and supports the many instead of enriching the giant wealthy minority at the top.

Caryl Altemus

Moline

