 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: A reset is needed
topical

Letter: A reset is needed

Bam! We have a new local recreational marijuana facility license granted. Widespread gambling on all sports, whether pro or amateur, is commonplace and widely advertised on national television, along with unending pharmaceutical advertising. Yet, when it comes to promotion of legislation for healthcare reform, infrastructure rebuilding, and preservation of natural environment and human-created antiquities, battle lines are quickly drawn, and it takes years and years to get work done so that it benefits the populations of cities, towns and this entire great country.

Enforcement of beneficial legislation is too often lax, at best, if and when the job gets done.

When people have few financial resources they should not be goaded into spending them unwisely on gambling or drugs. Talk is cheap, action is not. America’s moral compass needs a giant reset to return our society to one which benefits and supports the many instead of enriching the giant wealthy minority at the top.

Caryl Altemus

Moline

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Crumbling

For the city council of Rock Island to raise water and sewer rates over 20% percent by 2025 at the same meeting where they listened to a purch…

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Confusing

Gov. Kim Reynolds has confused me once again. The CDC comes out with new mask guidance, and Reynolds blasts it saying it is counterproductive …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News