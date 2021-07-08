Letter: A response to 'dumb things'

A letter published June 29 fantasized about certain "dumb" things, including:

Our borders allowing "almost anyone" to enter. If so, leave your passport behind the next time you travel abroad — please.

The letter also said intruders "do what they will," even vote. Yet, during the current year, 6,918 undocumented criminals have been arrested, versus 2,438 last year. And the conservative Heritage Foundation identified only two cases of illegal immigrants voting illegally anywhere during the last two election cycles. If you have additional evidence, make haste to the proper authorities.

It disparaged the existence of white supremacists, though they parade through the internet and American cities, and led the Capitol insurrection.

It attacked promoting "equity when it turns out to be the opposite of racism," thus ridiculously implying that racism is equitable.

It castigated Black Lives Matter for "killing and burning." Yet the vast majority of BLM demonstrations were peaceful, and an anti-BLM vigilante committed the Kenosha killings.

It asserted that schools are indoctrinating children to hate America. Name one.