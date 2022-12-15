Letter: A response to Marc Thiessen

I agree with you that Trump should not run again because he will lose. You think he was one of the greatest presidents ever. His only achievement was getting a huge tax reduction for corporations and the wealthy; which added two trillion to the deficit. He cancelled the Iran nuclear deal so they advanced close to weapons grade. He pulled out of the Paris Accord for climate because he thinks it’s a hoax. He weakened the EPA and cut back on water quality, air quality, National parks, and many other conservation and environmental policies.

Everything out of his mouth is a lie or a twist of facts. He stole secret documents, called a mob to attack our Capitol, refused to peacefully transfer power, and did everything he could to steal the Election. He did order the Covid vaccines (not enough) and then walked away from the issue; besides not supporting masks and vaccines and pushing his own harmful theories on medications. He should be in jail.

I am sick and tired of people who open their brains, shovel in all his lies and bull*, close them up and become Trump Zombies. I cringe when I see your picture on your column with your crap-eating grin knowing you just want to bash President Biden; someone who actually is accomplishing great things for our country and Democrats who are saving our Democracy in spite of Trump and his enablers.

Rod Saelens

Sherrard