A July 20 letter to the editor titled "Republicanisms" screams for further information to refute some outrageous claims.
Although it is true the national debt doubled under President George W. Bush (during recovery from the 9/11 terrorist attacks), what the writer failed to report was that figure more than doubled again under President Obama. In fact, the Bush increase was a mere $4.218 trillion, while always maintaining a debt to GDP (Gross Domestic Product) ratio of less than 68 percent. However, the increase under President Barack Obama was $9.458 trillion, with a debt to GDP ratio of 83 percent to a high of 104 percent.
It seems that Obama, who campaigned against the national debt as a credit card to the Bank of China, turned out to be an even bigger spender.
It was complained the U.S. Supreme Court stopped a recount of a presidential election and declared a winner. However, there was no complaint about the same court declaring unrestricted abortion was legal and gay marriage a right, of which the majority of the country believes the opposite.
It was said the GOP invaded a country that posed no threat. The facts are the 2003 Authorization for the Use of Military Force in Iraq passed the House 296-133. The next day the Senate approved 77-23. This was after multiple United Nations resolutions calling on Iraq to disarm its nuclear, chemical, biological and missile programs.
It’s past time to quit the lying and begin work on things that matter, like health care reform, infrastructure, border security and immigration reform.
Les Shields
Clinton