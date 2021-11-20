Letter: A response

I would like to address a recent letter titled "Not capable."
The only place where I have heard about two million illegals crossing the border is Newsmax and Fox News. Please do the simple math, 52 weeks into two million comes out to 38,460 people per week. If this were true, the military would be lining our borders, keeping them out.
Walls have never worked. Man will either go over, under or through a wall.
President Biden has done a lot to get rid of Covid. There have been more needles in arms than anytime in history. There's a lot of false information on the internet. Follow CDC guidelines and the science, and get vaccinated. The whole Trump family is vaccinated. What's this tell you?
The Afghanistan withdrawal was Trump's plan.
People who have served, know if you must leave equipment behind, you disable it so it can't be used ever again.
Biden lies? Fact checking Trump showed he told thousands of lies a month. All the fake news was whatever he was saying.
When you watch, listen or read news, do it with an open mind. I personally use three different news sources. I also alternate news sources. I digest the information and make an informed opinion.
Dale Klockenga
Geneseo