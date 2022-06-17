Letter: A rigged economy

There is more than ample evidence to document that the US economy is rigged to help the wealthy get wealthier and the middle class and poor to get even worse off. In short, the USA is no longer a meritocracy but an economic plutocracy that gives advantage to wealth over hard work and achievement. The latter are still the best ways to lead one’s life, but they pay off less and less as our economy is increasingly rigged to advance the interests of the wealthy.

The Gini Coefficient, a statistical measure of wealth and income, ranks USA as a less fair economy than our G7 partners (Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Britain). Our top 1% earns about 40 times more than 90% of us; billionaires doubled wealth in the pandemic. On international Gini score rankings, we are #28 after #27 Singapore. #1 Norway ranks as the fairest economy for merit and achievement. (UN Development Programme). Wealth unfairness in the USA is the highest in 50 years. White poor outnumber Black poor 20.1 million to 8.2 million (US Census).

Inequality should be a measure of achievement and merit. Incentives are good and necessary for a free market capitalist system. But rewarding the wealthy for just being wealthy does not achieve a good US economy. It creates a rigged, unfair, no-way-to-get-ahead economy for many. Increasingly entrenched wealth militates against our achieving an economic democracy that rewards merit and achievement as a priority.

Clearly, we should not continue on our present economic course.

Gary Heath

Davenport

