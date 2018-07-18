Try 1 month for 99¢

As an avid bicyclist, I propose the following actions to be taken to improve the safety and enhance the enjoyment of our community's wonderful multi-purpose recreational trails:

  • Initiate a program to make sure all trail users fully understand that the trails are designed and built to serve as multi-purpose recreational trails and not just "bike paths."
  • Make sure the trail's center-line is kept well painted.
  • Add more no passing zones (double yellow lines) where there are blind corners, uphill stretches, trail intersections and immediately before street crossings.
  • Post and enforce reasonable trail speed limits. These trails are not intended to be bicycle race courses or substitutes for velodromes.
  • Begin a program to widen the trails, perhaps as sections are repaired/resurfaced, by 2-3 feet, and while you're at it, address the many trail drainage issues.
  • Begin to develop a system of separated pedestrian and cyclist trails.

Jerry Skalak

Davenport

