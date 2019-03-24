Dear Bettendorf School Board,
I was heartbroken when you chose to close Thomas Jefferson Elementary School. However, there isn’t anything that can be done to reverse that decision. Presently, you have another decision to make: What to name the new school.
You could use a combination of the Mark Twain and Jefferson schools, or stick with the Mark Twain name. But it is obvious to me that a new name should be chosen, and because currently all of our namesakes are men, it is time to pick an amazing woman.
I would like to suggest Grace Hopper Elementary. Grace Hopper was an American computer scientist, as well as a United States Navy rear admiral. She was a pioneer of computer programming who invented one of the first linkers. She is definitely a role model to all. A new name will serve many purposes. It will inspire, heal and promote a new sense of community. I may not have agreed with you in the past, but I implore you to make a wise choice on this.
Veronique Fernandez
Bettendorf