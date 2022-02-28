Letter: A safety hazard

This letter is to address the safety and integrity of the neighborhood bordering along the St. Vincent’s practice fields between West Central Park Avenue and Hayes Street. The alley that borders along the practice fields, which eventually becomes Western Avenue at Hayes Street, is in critically poor condition. It becomes a major "street" during fair weather due to baseball games and practices at Junge Park, as well as soccer and football games and practices on the practice fields. It is barely wide enough for oncoming vehicle traffic to pass, putting vehicles as well as pedestrians and bicyclists at risk.

Much of the traffic exceeds the posted 15 miles per hour posted speed limit and regularly runs the stop signs at the intersection of Hayes. Pedestrian and bicycle traffic is very high to get to and from the bike and hike path at Junged Park.

This is a safety hazard and the condition of the alleyway ("street") affects the integrity of the neighborhood. Many of the neighbors met with Mayor Mike Matson when he was the 7th Ward alderman and this issue was brought up. He informed us that blacktopping the alleyway ("street") was on the agenda, but nothing more than occasional patch work has been done so far. The amount of traffic is expected. The condition of the alley needs to be remedied. Putting speed bumps and flashing red lights at the stop signs at Hayes would go a long way at controlling the traffic.

Michael Doak

Davenport

