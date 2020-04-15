Letter: A salute to Clarissa C. Cook

The Quad-City area is indeed blessed with having the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House. Located in Bettendorf, it serves our community in special and intimate ways. My mother was recently a guest there. They are called "guests" there, not patients. She had earlier been at Genesis East and the Kahl Home under their excellent care, too.

Everything humanly possible was done to ease her transition to her next life. Just having her there took a huge weight off my shoulders. From previous experience there, I knew that she was in the right place. The caring staff performs a ministry to both guest and to guest families. Both the staff and the facility are top notch. A hospice house is a place to which none of us want to go. But when the need arises (like with my mom), thank God for Clarissa C. Cook and other hospice facilities like it.