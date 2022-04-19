Letter: A salute to Treadway

Former Augie President Thomas Treadway, an a Augustana College icon with an enormous positive impact on everyone he met, will be sorely missed.

As a graduate of Augustana Class of 1979, my first interaction with President Treadway was during summer school in 1977.

I was enrolled in summer classes, President Treadway was walking near Old Main, he waved at me and started a conversation with me.

President Treadway exhibited a genuine personal concern about chatting with me to learn more about me.

He asked me after exchanging hello: Why was I attending Augustana College?

I very nervously answered: I hoped to receive a good education and be able to have a good productive life earning a degree being a Augustana College graduate.

This simple personal exchange during a hot summer day in 1977 typified President Thomas Treadway character of caring.

Moving forward some four decades later

I chose to give back to my local community and to Augustana through my educational experience received by Augie.

President Treadway, I am very glad for the simple conversation on that day for making an impact on my life.

President Treadway exhibited caring, compassion and dedication to every individual he encountered, and in the process made the Augustana College Community as well as communities we call home a better place.

R.I.P.

President Treadway, Thanks for your service to Augie!

Michael Lopez

Augustana Class of 1979

Village Of Jerome , Illinois President

Member of Augustana College Alumni Board of Trustees

