 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical

Letter: A salute to Tredway

  • Updated
Letters logo

Former Augie President Thomas Tredway, an a Augustana College icon with an enormous positive impact on everyone he met, will be sorely missed.

As a graduate of Augustana Class of 1979, my first interaction with President Tredway was during summer school in 1977.

I was enrolled in summer classes, President Tredway was walking near Old Main, he waved at me and started a conversation with me.

President Tredway exhibited a genuine personal concern about chatting with me to learn more about me.

He asked me after exchanging hello: Why was I attending Augustana College?

I very nervously answered: I hoped to receive a good education and be able to have a good productive life earning a degree being a Augustana College graduate.

This simple personal exchange during a hot summer day in 1977 typified President Thomas Tredway character of caring.

Moving forward some four decades later

People are also reading…

I chose to give back to my local community and to Augustana through my educational experience received by Augie.

President Tredway, I am very glad for the simple conversation on that day for making an impact on my life.

President Tredway exhibited caring, compassion and dedication to every individual he encountered, and in the process made the Augustana College Community as well as communities we call home a better place.

R.I.P.

President Tredway, Thanks for your service to Augie!

Michael Lopez

Augustana Class of 1979

Village Of Jerome , Illinois President

Member of Augustana College Alumni Board of Trustees

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Inconsistent

Letter: Inconsistent

If there is one word that best describes Bill Bloom, it's inconsistency. There is no better example than his April 6 letter. It is important t…

Letter: A contradiction

Letter: A contradiction

House Republicans, including U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, often stress law and order. However, Miller-Meeks’ recent vote doesn’t suppor…

Letter: Disappointing

Letter: Disappointing

I read and re-read the news release by Deere & Co. that it would keep its Orenburg, Russia, plant operational. They chose to cite humanita…

Letter: A hassle

Letter: A hassle

We seniors who don't have a computer or smartphone are losing out. We don't know what's on sale at the grocery store, and to get our drivers l…

Letter: No gratitude

Letter: No gratitude

With Covid numbers declining in Scott County, it’s easy for us to forget what we experienced during the height of the pandemic. Even more like…

Letter: A motive

Letter: A motive

In response to Matt’s Mooney's April 11 letter to the editor, I have to agree that U.S. senators and representatives should be allowed only tw…

Letter: Gerrymandered

Letter: Gerrymandered

Illinois is divided into 18 congressional districts, each represented by a member of the United States House of Representatives. The majority …

Letter: Heirlooms

Letter: Heirlooms

It’s easy to save Styrofoam cups, carryout containers, and packing materials as heirlooms for our great-great-great-great-….grandchildren. We …

Letter: Good Friday

Letter: Good Friday

In the fate of our nation that now hangs in the balance, I'm reminded that righteousness exalts a nation but sin is a reproach to any people. …

Letter: Defeat the elites

Letter: Defeat the elites

The Republican primaries are a great chance to meet and encourage true grass-root conservatives. If "we the people" of Illinois want to escape…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News