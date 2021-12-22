 Skip to main content
Letter: A season of thanks
topical

It is that time of year again that we all count our blessings. I, for one, feel very blessed by the loving, caring, dedicated staff at Avonlea Cottage. Our staff deserves a huge kudos for their big hearts and loving hands as they touch the lives of all of our residents daily as they work with them in assisted living. Their gentle touches and smiles they bring to our resident's face daily does not go unnoticed. I am forever thankful and grateful for working with the best professional and caring staff in the world. Merry Christmas and thank you to each and every staff member at Avonlea Cottage.

Mary Emmons RN/DON

Executive Director

Avonlea Cottage

Milan

