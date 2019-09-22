There is nothing more American than a second act. The Quad-City Times went a little low Sept. 7 on my good friend Phil Armer‘s candidacy for 3rd Ward alderman. Phil owned up to his mistakes in the article, and I know he is not the same person he was 20 years ago. I hope the voters see that.
I wish the paper talked about the thousands of dollars he has raised for Evan’s Dream (our charity), the hundreds of kids and adults he’s coached in soccer and fitness, or how he’s the one person you’d most want on your side if you were in a jam.
Phil and I have been close friends for over 20 years. We had our wild days in our teens and twenties, as many people do. But we grew up. Phil looks and acts differently than his much-older opponents. I think that bothers some people. I find it inspiring. I’m proud to be his friend, and I will be volunteering extra hard on his campaign this fall to show Davenport what a great guy he is.
Andrew J. Hosmanek
Wilton, Iowa