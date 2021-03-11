Letter: A selfless servant

If you coached a promising sports team, you would employ wisdom, integrity, dedication and nurturance. You'd also make tough decisions about players' skills and and potential to field the best team possible.
Were you a city mayor, you'd wisely proceed only after sufficient OJT and ideally with a background of applicable professional training and experience, e.g., engineering degree, long-term success in running a thriving business, people skills, and a track record of gleaning the best from personnel and resources. (Complex jobs require long learning curves.)
You'd hone your professional expertise with other staff members and minders to create lean, efficient governance to effectively seek federal grants, partner with businesses and other municipalities, gently but responsibly craft a high caliber workforce, and not shrink from making hard decisions. You'd diligently hold down taxes, offer premiere services and control spending! You'd oppose speculators attempting to foist personal debt upon the city for privately enjoyed TIF funding.
Mayor Stephanie Acri, a selfless servant of Moline, has offered all the above and much more. Yet she was wrongfully accused of causing undue city staff resignations when many simply took promotions or retired. Instead, with altruistic motives and splendid personal qualities, she has devoted tireless, persisting efforts to successfully govern and improve Moline. One cannot become a competent mayor just by singing Kumbaya — a job better suited to a choir director.
I respectfully request fellow Moliners to join me to reelect Mayor Stephanie Acri April 6. We are extremely blessed by her sterling leadership and ongoing reliable dedication!
Kirk Witherspoon
Moline