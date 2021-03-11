Letter: A selfless servant

If you coached a promising sports team, you would employ wisdom, integrity, dedication and nurturance. You'd also make tough decisions about players' skills and and potential to field the best team possible.

Were you a city mayor, you'd wisely proceed only after sufficient OJT and ideally with a background of applicable professional training and experience, e.g., engineering degree, long-term success in running a thriving business, people skills, and a track record of gleaning the best from personnel and resources. (Complex jobs require long learning curves.)

You'd hone your professional expertise with other staff members and minders to create lean, efficient governance to effectively seek federal grants, partner with businesses and other municipalities, gently but responsibly craft a high caliber workforce, and not shrink from making hard decisions. You'd diligently hold down taxes, offer premiere services and control spending! You'd oppose speculators attempting to foist personal debt upon the city for privately enjoyed TIF funding.