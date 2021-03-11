 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: A selfless servant
topical

Letter: A selfless servant

{{featured_button_text}}

If you coached a promising sports team, you would employ wisdom, integrity, dedication and nurturance. You'd also make tough decisions about players' skills and and potential to field the best team possible.

Were you a city mayor, you'd wisely proceed only after sufficient OJT and ideally with a background of applicable professional training and experience, e.g., engineering degree, long-term success in running a thriving business, people skills, and a track record of gleaning the best from personnel and resources. (Complex jobs require long learning curves.)

You'd hone your professional expertise with other staff members and minders to create lean, efficient governance to effectively seek federal grants, partner with businesses and other municipalities, gently but responsibly craft a high caliber workforce, and not shrink from making hard decisions. You'd diligently hold down taxes, offer premiere services and control spending! You'd oppose speculators attempting to foist personal debt upon the city for privately enjoyed TIF funding.

Mayor Stephanie Acri, a selfless servant of Moline, has offered all the above and much more. Yet she was wrongfully accused of causing undue city staff resignations when many simply took promotions or retired. Instead, with altruistic motives and splendid personal qualities, she has devoted tireless, persisting efforts to successfully govern and improve Moline. One cannot become a competent mayor just by singing Kumbaya — a job better suited to a choir director.

I respectfully request fellow Moliners to join me to reelect Mayor Stephanie Acri April 6. We are extremely blessed by her sterling leadership and ongoing reliable dedication!

Kirk Witherspoon

Moline

 

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letter: I'm amazed

I continue to be absolutely dumbfounded by how disconnected this country has become. How critical one citizen thinks of another. How this much…

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Audacity

Several years ago the Republican-controlled Congress passed a $1.7 trillion bill that cut taxes for mainly the very wealthy and multi-national…

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Tyranny

Freedom is elusive in America. We used to be a might-issue state when it came to gun permits. We are now a shall-issue state. Psychological te…

Letters to the Editor

Letter: I wonder

If walls and fences don’t work to keep illegal immigrants out of the country, what are we doing building walls and fences in Washington, D.C.?…

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Stop them

Republicans who are perpetuating Donald Trump's calculated lie — that the 2020 election was stolen — have moved swiftly to further suppress Io…

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Unprepared

I attended the Rock Island County Board forum on March 1 and was disappointed with the lack of information and preparation adversely affecting…

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Outdated

I’m grateful to Don Fry of Bettendorf for his letter, published Feb. 25, describing "The Lockhorns" comic strip as "out-dated, mysogynistic, a…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News