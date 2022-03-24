 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: A shame

I am writing to express my deep regret that this newspaper made the decision to cease reviewing Quad Cities amateur theater. I just returned from Playcrafters’ stunning current production of "Rabbit Hole", it’s current offering in its Barn Owl series. This is a Pulitzer Prize-winning script performed by a stellar cast of local actors. Sadly, they performed to a very sparse audience. Even more sadly, the Quad City community is being deprived of the knowledge of just how good this show is because there is no review published to inform them.

So many businesses and organizations are struggling as they try desperately to bounce back from the ravages of the pandemic — this includes our local theaters. Theater has the ability to uplift, provoke, inspire and, yes, amuse. It is a shame they are being left behind by the newspapers that should exist to support the arts in addition to an entire section devoted to sports.

Christine Hicks

Moline

