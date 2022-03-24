Letter: A shame

I am writing to express my deep regret that this newspaper made the decision to cease reviewing Quad Cities amateur theater. I just returned from Playcrafters’ stunning current production of "Rabbit Hole", it’s current offering in its Barn Owl series. This is a Pulitzer Prize-winning script performed by a stellar cast of local actors. Sadly, they performed to a very sparse audience. Even more sadly, the Quad City community is being deprived of the knowledge of just how good this show is because there is no review published to inform them.