Letter: A shameful act at Moline High School parade

I attended the Moline High School homecoming parade on Oct. 14. Considering all the former Moliners who served in the armed forces over the last 100 years, I thought it was shameful that the American flag was not leading the parade in the form of an Honor Guard or presenting the Colors. My perception is, honoring patriotism is not a high priority of the superintendent and principal of Moline High School. Whether it was an oversight or lack of concern, it was shameful and an insult to veterans who graduated from Moline High School!