Letter: A shocking scenario

If a headline read "2,000 kindergarten students were violently murdered today" we would be appalled. It would be even more frightening if the news story went on to say that some government leaders support policies that allow killing these children for the convenience of others.

This shocking scenario turns our stomachs, it makes us sick, because each and every one of those children deserve the opportunity of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness described in this country’s Declaration of Independence.

Why is it then that some people will vote for candidates who support the abortion of unborn children and endorse programs that take the lives of more than 2,000 of these little ones every day in the U.S.

If the lives of these little ones had not been taken through abortion, these babies — just like the kindergartners in the hypothetical news story — also would have the opportunity of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.