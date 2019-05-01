A big shout out to the Quad-City Times for its two pages of coverage with photographs of the Honor Flight of the Quad Cities, which occurred on Thursday, April 25.
We cannot give enough recognition to our brave veterans who served in World War II and in the Korean and Vietnam wars. My husband was one of the men on that flight and it meant so much to him and our family to see the wonderful coverage on Sunday, April 28.
In a world full of troubles we need more enlightening positive news. God bless you, and thank you.
Connie Scott
Davenport