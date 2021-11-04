Letter: A shout out

We would like to take this opportunity to give a shout out to Alderman Ray Ambrose, thanking him for his service to the City of Davenport, to the people of Davenport, and more specifically, to the people of the 4th Ward.

In my experiences, Ambrose has always made decisions for the betterment of all. A few times I had problems that affected me. I could not get them resolved. As a last resort, I contacted my alderman, and it was taken care of. A couple of times some of my friends tried to contact their aldermen for different situations, and their phone calls were never returned. I told them to contact Ray Ambrose and they did. Results happened.

I am sure it has not been easy through the years with all the political rhetoric and criticism, but he stood strong for his beliefs. He did this for us, not for his own gain.

We are really going to miss him. Of course, we wish he would stay on but that is selfish on our part. Thank you to Alderman Ambrose and your family for your 25 years of dedicated service. We wish you much happiness, enjoyment, and relaxation in the future with your family.

Happy retirement. In appreciation for all that you have done: Thank you!

Bill Cardiff and Lynda Kuehn

Davenport

