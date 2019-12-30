Letter: A simple question for 2020

As we enter the new year, we must take time to reflect upon the direction this country is headed. Everyday across all forms of media, evil, hate-filled words and speech fills our homes and workplaces. We also live in a country where neighbors become violent toward one another.

It seems we have sunk to a new low in our desire for power and control. The old low was guilt by association. That was despicable in itself, but today we have sunk even lower. Alan Dershowitz in his new book says it all: "Guilt by Accusation".

Dershowitz shares his own experience, and as we have seen during confirmation hearings for Clarence Thomas and Brett Kavanaugh, the new low says: Facts be dammed, the accuser is right and you are wrong. We live in a time when one must prove their innocence. That norm is not American, but the rule of a tyrannical state driven by lust for power and control.

It is time for those of us of the Christian faith to reflect upon the society we live in and have had a part in creating. This nation was founded upon Christian principles and has governed us for almost 250 years. In spite of our faults, we have done pretty well.

As we move into 2020, look in the mirror and ask yourself this simple question: "Do I treat all others as I would like to be treated?"