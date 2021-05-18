 Skip to main content
Letter: A simple question
topical

To the Republicans in the Iowa Legislature who are considering legislation regarding transgender youth, a simple question: Have you met any of these young people? Have you asked them how the legislation might affect them, whether they are athletes or not?

My guess is that you are basing your decision on a fictitious character, perhaps an athletic boy who wants to win by declaring he's really a girl. Ridiculous. Legislators, do your homework. Get to know the people most affected by the laws you enact.

Charles Collins

Bettendorf

