Letter: A simple remedy

Currently health care is one of the most important issues confronting Americans. We seem to be a nation of citizens wanting a drug to cure all our ills. People are overdosing and dying from opioids. Are physicians and drug companies solely to blame? Doesn't personal responsibility play a part? We want painkillers for all our maladies, real or imagined. Can't acquire opioids, let's turn to medical marijuana; don't qualify for this, now we have recreational marijuana. Don't care for weed, how about CBD oil?

A simple remedy is regular exercise and proper nutrition. Benefits include looking, feeling, sleeping, eating and thinking better. Maintaining a healthy weight with sufficient energy for normal daily activities, longevity, and fewer chronic health problems are positives as far as nutrition.

We have the most abundant and safest food supply in the world, as well as a plethora of exercise choices. Instead, too many sit on their large duffs and complain about how tough things are. This is America, get off your rears, workout and eat right.

