Letter: A simpleton congressman

Several years ago, U.S. Rep. Steve King proudly posed at his desk with a Confederate flag displayed on it. Surely a congressman had to know that in 1861, the Confederacy of the United State declared war on the United States of America. President Lincoln called up the state militias.

Iowa Militia contributed 48 infantry regiments, the First Iowa Volunteers (African Descent), nine cavalry and four artillery batteries to battle the Confederates. A total of 13,001 Iowans died of disease or wounds. Cemeteries throughout the South contain the remains of Iowa's fallen soldiers, killed or wounded by the enemy, the Confederacy.

The thugs who carried torches in Charlottesville carried Confederate battle flags and Nazi swastikas. Mr. King, did you know that thousands of Iowans were killed by Nazis?

Certainly we didn't elect a simpleton from northwest Iowa, home to some of the fallen Iowans?

Or did we?

Don Wagschal

Davenport

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0