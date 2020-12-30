Letter: A sinister attack

On December 10, the congregants of Temple Emanuel in Davenport prepared to celebrate the first night of Chanukah, the Jewish eight-day festival of lights. The day commemorates the rededication of the Temple in Jerusalem in 165 B.C. following its desecration by the Syrians. But, also on December 10, someone else was planning to desecrate Temple Emanuel itself. And, later that day spray paint was used to vandalize a wall with anti-Semitic graffiti.

Established nearly 160 years ago, Temple Emanuel is the oldest, continuously active Jewish congregation in Iowa and its members contribute enormously to the civic, spiritual and cultural life of the Quad Cities. And the deep respect this community feels for Temple Emanuel was evidenced by the out-pouring of support from all people of good will, irrespective of faith. Nonetheless, it is understandable why members of Temple Emanuel might remain deeply distressed by this callous and cowardly act. Last year the American Jewish community experienced the highest level of anti-Semitic incidents in 40 years, with more than 2,100 acts of assault, vandalism and harassment reported across the nation.