I began teaching in Illinois in 1969. Soon thereafter Illinois began a lottery that was to guarantee robust funding for public education forever. Today, the Illinois public education system is grossly underfunded and the state’s debt leads the nation despite the lottery.
This should be a caveat to Iowa schools enrolling or contemplating enrolling international high school students through for-profit companies. What the for-profits pay the high schools will eventually be subtracted (and then some) from the already shabbily funded Iowa state education budget. Plus, Iowa’s lottery promises have already proven illusory, as with Illinois.
It is a slippery slope that Clinton High has embarked on. That slope will end in a financial hole and the deep erosion of local support. Whether lottery or for-profit money, these sources exert a long-term negative impact on our schools.
Gary Heath, Ph.D.
Clinton