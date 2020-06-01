Letter: A sneak attack
topical

Letter: A sneak attack

{{featured_button_text}}

While America’s farmers are facing challenges maintaining America’s food supply chain, oil refiners are busy in Washington looking to turn the economic crisis to their advantage.

The refiners are asking the Environmental Protection Agency to either eliminate the Renewable Fuel Standard for the year or roll back the agreement on targets that President Trump himself brokered last year. It’s a sneak attack on America’s farmers that would undercut important agricultural markets at the worst possible time.

The COVID-19 crisis is already causing a painful ripple effect throughout America’s agricultural economy. Closures of meat packing plants will hurt livestock producers. A reduction in herds, in turn, will undercut demand for soybeans and other crops grown for animal feed, further undercutting farm incomes. As a consequence, biodiesel and renewable diesel producers could run short of the surplus crop oil and animal fats they convert to valuable, clean fuels. With lower biodiesel production, farmers and livestock producers will lose even more value for their products.

America’s farmers shouldn’t have to take even more damage from the refineries’ attack.

Biodiesel and renewable diesel producers are an important part of the nation’s critical agriculture infrastructure and food supply chain. Maintaining a strong RFS will be important to the entire nation’s economic recovery. President Trump should direct the EPA to immediately reject every one of these oil industry attacks on U.S. farmers.

David Walton

Wilton

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letter: No words

Thank you Barb Ickes for such a thorough May 19th story on Dr. Dorothy Gildea’s little corner of sweetness in the Village of East Davenport. A…

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Doubtful validity

A recent letter to the editor addressed the writer's concern over voting. Near the end of the letter the writer referred to having obtained some of his information from Breibart News. That makes me question the validity of his views. I'm surprised that he didn't also dredge up something from Fox News.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News