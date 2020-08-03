Letter: A social safety net

When capitalism is not working for the people, where do they turn? They need social programs, such as SNAP (food stamps), healthcare and housing programs. Also, public education, Medicare, Social Security and public transportation. All are forms of socialism.

There also is corporate socialism, which many will deny ever happens. That is when the government helps with bailouts of the banks, the auto industry, subsidies to drug and oil companies, and subsidies to the farm industry when crops are damaged. Yes, this is also a form of socialism.

There is very little chance that any person or corporation has not asked for financial assistance when the economy is not working well. If capitalism was doing such a great job, why are more and more people needing help from social programs?

During the Great Depression, our economy would not have survived without the help of many social programs. (socialism works). Today in 2020, we are in that same situation. Millions of people are counting on government programs to help get through this very difficult period. And so are corporations.

People of a certain party want less government in their lives. That is until the economy crashes, then they want the government to come rushing to help bail them out.