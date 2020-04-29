Letter: A source of growth

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

How encouraging to read of Christian mindfulness and meditation to lessen and manage the anxiety levels for us in this time of pandemic! (April 18 by Emily McFarlan Miller)

"Centering Prayer" is another ancient Christian practice from the 4th century. Centering Prayer is a contemporary name for the practice Jesus describes in Matthew 6:6 "But when you pray, go to your inner room, close the door, and pray to your Father in secret. And your Father who sees in secret will reward you."

Centering Prayer helps us get out of the way of ourselves and removes the barriers we put up between ourselves and a genuine relationship with God. This practice may lead us to contemplation, a deeper spiritual level of being and a greater sense of God's presence everywhere.

Centering Prayer has been a source of growth and spiritual transformation for me these past 20 years. It has helped me silence my mind so that I can listen better to God and others.

Joan Timmons

Davenport

