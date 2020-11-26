Letter: A spark of hope

Recently, Pope Francis made a very bold statement. He personally endorsed civil unions within the LGBTQ community. Granted he stopped short of including marriage, but he certainly opened the door in that direction for future dialogue. His words do not reflect the official doctrines of the Roman Catholic Church, which is not supportive of gay people. He was speaking for himself to the world audience.

I have a strong feeling of optimism about where all of this is going. It seems to be an attempt to make the Catholic Church more inclusive as it reaches out to both Catholics and non-Catholics in the pursuit of a less divisive world. His speech was a beacon of hope in a very dark world today. I am excited to visualize where the Pope's speech might lead. He offers us a definite spark of hope.