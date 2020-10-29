Letter: A startling disparity

During non-COVID-19 times, we get business visitors from the east coast – a region where men and women aren’t exactly shy about speaking their minds. They regularly comment on the startling disparity between Rock Island and Scott counties: "It’s like East Berlin-West Berlin, what gives?"

We’re told by Rock Island County board members that the high standard of living in Scott County is unattainable here because of all the unfunded mandates from Springfield.

Indeed, the only thing that Illinois seems better at is its mask mandate and Governor J.B. Pritzker’s masterful handling of Mike Madigan. Pritzker will be able to have it both ways, being able to get up and say, "Folks, I like Mike Madigan … it’s just too bad he has this terrible secret…" So then he can influence the selection of the next speaker of the Illinois House, reminding legislators like our young Rep. Mike Halpin of the many uses of the Pritzker fortune.

One of the exciting candidates running for the Rock Island County Board is my good friend, Jimmy Uribe, who I’ve known and worked with for over 30 years. He’s a person of high integrity who’ll bring a strong work ethic and needed diversity to the board.