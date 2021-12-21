Letter: A statement of identity

Growing up, I thought I was straight. I was surrounded by and immersed in straight culture. Everything I saw taught me that straight was normal, and gay was bad. I knew gay people existed, and I knew they were hated. What I didn’t know or understand for many years, is that I am gay. And that being gay is good. Eventually, I came to terms with my sexual identity and learned to love being bi. But I still struggled with my gender identity. I was already bisexual. Did I really need to be nonbinary as well? YES! Living your best life means being true to yourself, no matter how complicated other people may make that. I wish that there were books like "Gender Queer" when I was growing up. It would have helped me understand myself and my gender identity sooner. I could have avoided a lot of pain.