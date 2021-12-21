Letter: A statement of identity

Growing up, I thought I was straight. I was surrounded by and immersed in straight culture. Everything I saw taught me that straight was normal, and gay was bad. I knew gay people existed, and I knew they were hated. What I didn’t know or understand for many years, is that I am gay. And that being gay is good. Eventually, I came to terms with my sexual identity and learned to love being bi. But I still struggled with my gender identity. I was already bisexual. Did I really need to be nonbinary as well? YES! Living your best life means being true to yourself, no matter how complicated other people may make that. I wish that there were books like "Gender Queer" when I was growing up. It would have helped me understand myself and my gender identity sooner. I could have avoided a lot of pain.
I exist. My existence is valid. My life has meaning. No amount of shouting about genetics is going to change those facts. But denying my truth does show others that you are not a safe person to be around. Believe it or not, trans people have always existed. And there will be trans people that you know, even if they haven’t told you yet. Because you cannot be trusted with their truth. You do not need to understand to be kind. Stop trying to force other people to conform to your expectations of what a human being looks like. Choose kindness.
Barbarian Adkins
Davenport