Letter: A step backward

The Rock Island County Waste Management Agency's recent decision to close all four Illinois recycling drop-off sites on Sept. 30 is wrong. This is a major step back from a long-standing purpose: to keep our environment clean.

I object to this decision for these reasons: This major action was made without a proper process for public input. Making a decision of this importance at one meeting, looking only at money factors, did not give time for looking at the overall implications and real costs to the community and environment. I do not think that the agency looked in detail at other options, such as keeping one or two Illinois locations open. I believe more creativity, publicity and education are needed to deal with these sites. If, as I have been told, 40 hours a week are required to maintain the Rock Island site, why not send the large item pick-up crews there first before starting their daily route?

This seems to be a hasty decision for such a significant issue.

Citizens who rely on these sites or object to this decision should attend the next waste management agency meeting in the county office building at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 21. Fifty years after the first Earth Day started the recycling movement, the Rock Island County Waste Management Agency stands ready to take a big step backward.

Phillip Dennis

Rock Island

