Letter: A step backward

I object to this decision for these reasons: This major action was made without a proper process for public input. Making a decision of this importance at one meeting, looking only at money factors, did not give time for looking at the overall implications and real costs to the community and environment. I do not think that the agency looked in detail at other options, such as keeping one or two Illinois locations open. I believe more creativity, publicity and education are needed to deal with these sites. If, as I have been told, 40 hours a week are required to maintain the Rock Island site, why not send the large item pick-up crews there first before starting their daily route?